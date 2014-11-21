Kansas trail Miracles Out Of Nowhere

Kansas have issued a trailer for their upcoming documentary Miracles Out Of Nowhere.

The film tells the story of their rise to fame and features original band members Phil Ehart, Dave Hope, Kerry Livgren, Robby Steinhardt, Steve Walsh and Richard Williams.

A message on their website reads: “In 1973, six guys in a local band from America’s heartland began a journey that surpassed even their own wildest expectations by achieving worldwide superstardom.

“Watch the story unfold as the incredible story of Kansas is told for the first time in Miracles Out Of Nowhere.”

The band are offering fans who pre-purchase the film on either DVD or Blu-ray an exclusive bonus disc featuring footage that will not be included anywhere else.

Miracles Out Of Nowhere is set for release in spring 2015.