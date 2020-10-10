Latest News

Toyah and Robert Fripp add wind-assisted Alice Cooper cover to their catalogue of chaos
Toyah and Robert Fripp's latest Sunday Lunch video brings us an unusual outing for Alice Cooper's classic Poison
The Sentinel was supposed to make Pallas stars. Instead it's a tale of ill fortune and a fabled producer whose eye came off the ball
With live concerts on hold, Todd Rundgren employs technology as Something To Fall Back On
Whatever your budget, these are the headphones to buy if you're a vinyl nut
There was a time when Pavlov's Dog were bigger than the Stones or Zeppelin in Missouri. But life conspired to stop them in their tracks
Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly talks his new record with Marathon, lockdown, and former bandmate Fish’s album Weltschmerz
From legends to latter-day stars, these are the progressive rock drummers you need to know
In the year of Star Wars, Pink Floyd’s former engineer Alan Parsons was creating his own barmy sci-fi masterpiece, I Robot
Drummer Simon Phillips reflects on a career with Mike Oldfield, The Who, Toto, Jeff Beck, his prog fusion outfit Protocol and more...
In Absentia was a game-changer for Steven Wilson and Porcupine Tree. But it would ultimately mark the beginning of the end for modern prog’s most influential band
Step into the mind-expanding musical world of The Amorphous Androgynous
Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman has been living with tinnitus since she was 16. To mark Tinnitus Week 2021, Eleanor reveals what it’s like to live with the condition and what she does to protect her hearing
Updated From psychedelia to wild success, the very best of the band who delivered The Dark Side Of The Moon and The Wall
As Tinnitus Week 2021 gets under way, we speak with the British Tinnitus Association’s Emily Broomhead to find out more about the condition and how you can protect yourself when live music returns
Superior concept album revelling in a distant past.
One record, twice the fun? All-star prog maximalists prove there might be too much of a good thing with twin versions of their fifth album…
Belated solo debut from the former leader of 10cc’s art wing, Kevin Godley
Mariusz Duda heads deep into the forest on seventh Lunatic Soul album
The sonic sorcerer opens the Led Zeppelin archive to reveal how the magic was made in his new book
Yes man’s second solo album remains infectiously joyful.
Prog metal icons keep to the script in fun but inessential live release.
Solid solo outing for Crimson torch-carrier.
Ace vinyl despatches from Gabriel’s superstar years, remastered.
Brock and co come into their own with sprawling but topical dystopian rock.
Brit collective snatch victory from the jaws of defeat
Synth-pomp monolith receives the Wilson treatment.