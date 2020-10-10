Latest News

Trending

Toyah and Robert Fripp

Toyah and Robert Fripp add wind-assisted Alice Cooper cover to their catalogue of chaos

By Fraser Lewry

Toyah and Robert Fripp's latest Sunday Lunch video brings us an unusual outing for Alice Cooper's classic Poison

Eso Holopainen

Katatonia and Leprous singers guest on new Esa Holopainen solo album

By Jerry Ewing

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen will release SIlver Lake By Esa Holopainen in May

Fireproven

Fireproven take on bullies in new video for The Maze

By Jerry Ewing

Watch the new video for Finnish prog metal quintet Fireproven's new single The Maze here...

Photo of the Canadian band Saga

Saga enlist fans for emotional video for new single Always There

By Jerry Ewing

Canadian pomp rockers Saga will release new acoustic album Symmetry in March

Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren to release vinyl live version of A Wizard, A True Star!

By Jerry Ewing

2009 performance of Todd Rundgren's A Wizard, A True Star to be released on rainbow swirl vinyl

Scardust

Scardust unveil new bass player and keyboardist

By Jerry Ewing

Israeli prog rockers Scardust released their latest album Strangers last October

50 years of Jethro Tull's Aqualung celebrated in the new issue of Prog, on sale now

By Jerry Ewing

Plus Steve Hackett, Transatlantic, Steven Wilson, Frost*, Sigur Ros, Blackfield, Jump and more

Solstice

Solstice headline Prog For Peart with Eyes Of Albion and The Gift added to the bill

By Jerry Ewing

Oxfordshire Neil Peart charity show Prog For Peart takes place on July 2/3 in Abingdon

Riverside

Riverside release live clip of epic The Same River from 2015 Tilburg show

By Jerry Ewing

Polish prog rockers Riverside have just reissued their debut album Out Of Myself

Kayak

Kayak launch video for brand new single Mystery

By Jerry Ewing

Dutch prog rock legends Kayak will release their 18th album Out Of This World in May

Jonathan Hulten

Jonathan Hulten releases haunting new video for Wasteland

By Jerry Ewing

Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hulten has reworked Wasteland from his solo album Chants From Another Place

Illuminae

Illuminae premiere bold cinematic video for Blood On Your Hands

By Jerry Ewing

Prog rock duo Illuminae, Agnieszka Swita and Karantaka's Ian Jones, have just released debut album Dark Horizons

Leprous

Leprous take fans behind the scenes of making last single Castaway Angels

By Jerry Ewing

Norwegian proggers Leprous will also play Malina and Pitfalls albums in entirety in two new livestreams

Ozric Tentacles

Ozric Tentacles announce 6-disc Vitamin Enhanced box set with video trailer

By Jerry Ewing

Ozric Tentacles early cassette releases collected together in one set newly mixed and mastered by Ed Wynne

The Flower Kings

The Flower Kings get romantic in video for new single All I Need Is Love

By Jerry Ewing

Swedish prog rockers The Flower Kings released latest album Islands last year

The story of Pallas' major label debut The Sentinel

By Nick Shilton

The Sentinel was supposed to make Pallas stars. Instead it's a tale of ill fortune and a fabled producer whose eye came off the ball

Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren's Clearly Human virtual tour caught 'live in Pittsburgh'

By Bill Kopp

With live concerts on hold, Todd Rundgren employs technology as Something To Fall Back On

Best headphones for vinyl 2021: 8 killer pairs of vinyl-friendly cans to bring the best out of your wax

Best headphones for vinyl 2021: 8 killer pairs of vinyl-friendly cans to bring the best out of your wax

By Huw Baines

Whatever your budget, these are the headphones to buy if you're a vinyl nut

Pavlov's Dog in 1975

How Pavlov's Dog were poised for megastardom but let it all slip away

By Max Bell

There was a time when Pavlov's Dog were bigger than the Stones or Zeppelin in Missouri. But life conspired to stop them in their tracks

Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly interview: from Marillion to Marathon and beyond

By Dave Ling

Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly talks his new record with Marathon, lockdown, and former bandmate Fish’s album Weltschmerz

Terry Bozzio's drumkit

The 12 greatest prog drummers ever

By Polly Glass

From legends to latter-day stars, these are the progressive rock drummers you need to know

Alan Parsons in the studio

How Alan Parsons took the Three Laws of Robotics and made a sci-fi masterpiece

By Bill DeMain

In the year of Star Wars, Pink Floyd’s former engineer Alan Parsons was creating his own barmy sci-fi masterpiece, I Robot

Simon Phillips

Simon Phillips: a drummer's tale

By David West

Drummer Simon Phillips reflects on a career with Mike Oldfield, The Who, Toto, Jeff Beck, his prog fusion outfit Protocol and more...

Porcupine Tree – In Absentia

Porcupine Tree’s In Absentia: the 21st century masterpiece that changed the face of prog metal

By Dave Everley

In Absentia was a game-changer for Steven Wilson and Porcupine Tree. But it would ultimately mark the beginning of the end for modern prog’s most influential band

Amorphous Androgynous

A beginner's guide to The Amorphous Androgynous

By Prog

Step into the mind-expanding musical world of The Amorphous Androgynous

Tinnitus Week 2021

Living with tinnitus: "We all love music – why would we want to lose that?"

By Eleanor Goodman

Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman has been living with tinnitus since she was 16. To mark Tinnitus Week 2021, Eleanor reveals what it’s like to live with the condition and what she does to protect her hearing

Pink Floyd in 1971

Pink Floyd: a guide to their best albums

By Hugh Fielder

Updated From psychedelia to wild success, the very best of the band who delivered The Dark Side Of The Moon and The Wall

Tinnitus Week 2021

Tinnitus Week 2021: "No live event is more important than your hearing"

By Louder

As Tinnitus Week 2021 gets under way, we speak with the British Tinnitus Association’s Emily Broomhead to find out more about the condition and how you can protect yourself when live music returns

Downes Braide Association - Halcyon Hymns review

By Daryl Easlea

Superior concept album revelling in a distant past.

Transatlantic

Transatlantic - The Absolute Universe review

By Grant Moon

Not yet rated

One record, twice the fun? All-star prog maximalists prove there might be too much of a good thing with twin versions of their fifth album…

Soen

Soen - Imperial review

By David West

Not yet rated

Drama and riffage to bring down an empire.

Kevin Godley Muscle Memory crop

Kevin Godley - Muscle Memory

By Daryl Easlea

Not yet rated

Belated solo debut from the former leader of 10cc’s art wing, Kevin Godley

Lunatic Soul – Through Shaded Woods

Lunatic Soul - Through Shaded Woods album review

By Johnny Sharp

Not yet rated

Mariusz Duda heads deep into the forest on seventh Lunatic Soul album

Jimmy Page book

Jimmy Page's new book The Anthology is a must for hardcore fans

By Ian Fortnam

The sonic sorcerer opens the Led Zeppelin archive to reveal how the magic was made in his new book

Jon Anderson

Jon Anderson - Song Of Seven: Remastered And Expanded review

By Chris Roberts

Not yet rated

Yes man’s second solo album remains infectiously joyful.

Dream Theater

Dream Theater - Distant Memories: Live In London review

By Chris Cope

Not yet rated

Prog metal icons keep to the script in fun but inessential live release.

Jakko Jakszyk

Jakko M Jakszyk - Secrets & Lies review

By Chris Roberts

Not yet rated

Solid solo outing for Crimson torch-carrier.

Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel - Live In Athens 1987/Plays Live review

By Rob Hughes

Not yet rated

Ace vinyl despatches from Gabriel’s superstar years, remastered.

Hawkwind Light Orchestra

Hawkwind Light Orchestra - Carnivorous review

By Joe Banks

Not yet rated

Brock and co come into their own with sprawling but topical dystopian rock.

Crippled Black Phoenix

Crippled Black Phoenix - Ellengæst review

By Dave Everley

Not yet rated

Brit collective snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

Ultravox

Ultravox - Vienna: Deluxe Edition review

By Dom Lawson

Not yet rated

Synth-pomp monolith receives the Wilson treatment.

