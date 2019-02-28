Everything you need to know about new Motley Crue movie The Dirt

Having been talked about for almost 15 years now, new Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt is finally hitting screens across the globe. Much like the book from which it takes its title, the film is a high-octane account of what it was like to be a member of one of the world's best-loved rock'n'roll bands at the height of their fame – one which, in the words of Mötley Crüe bassist and co-founder Nikki Sixx, doesn't "pull any punches".

Here's everything we know about The Dirt so far.

The Dirt will be released on March 22 2019 via Netflix.

Have any The Dirt trailers been released?

There has been an official The Dirt trailer released by Netflix, as well as some teasers circulated by Nikki Sixx on his social media accounts. Check out the full trailer below.

Who is in The Dirt?

Nikki Sixx is being played by Douglas Booth, a British actor who once also played Boy George in a BBC film about the singer's life.

Mick Mars is being played by Iwan Rheon, a Welsh actor who viewers will no doubt recognise from his turn as ultimate Game Of Thrones baddie Ramsay Bolton, as well as his stint as Simon Bellamy in Misfits.

Tommy Lee is being played by Machine Gun Kelly, an American rapper-turned-actor who has recently become part of the Netflix stable, having also performed in their hit movie Bird Box.

Vince Neil is being played by Daniel Webber, an Australian actor who's also part of the Netflix family following his turn as Lewis Wilson in their The Punisher TV series.

“I gotta tell you, I don’t know how Douglas transformed into me,” Sixx told Classic Rock. “I mean, how they all did. Machine Gun Kelly is Tommy Lee. Me and Tommy were sitting in while they were rehearsing the music, and we were just like, ‘It’s us.”

What's on The Dirt's soundtrack?

Mötley Crüe will be releasing The Dirt soundtrack on March 22 – the same day The Dirt hits Netflix. The soundtrack will feature a total of 18 songs, including four new tracks: Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn, Mötley Crüe’s cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin and the first single, title track The Dirt (Est. 1981), which has already been released. The title track features a guest appearance from Machine Gun Kelly, who stars as drummer Tommy Lee in the movie.

Bassist Nikki Sixx says: “During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music.

“Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fuelled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life.”

What is The Dirt about?

Based on the book of the same name, The Dirt is an autobiographical account from the minds of the Mötley Crüe members which follows the band from formation through to fame, fortune and everything that went along with it – good and bad. Hair-raising and toe-curling in equal measure, the book was praised for its unflinching honesty when appraising the highs and lows of the rock'n'roll lifestyle.

The movie promises to follow in the same no-holds-barred vein, with Sixx telling Classic Rock: "You just have to lay it out there: this is what we were like, this is what was happening. Some people had a hard time with some of the honesty that was in the book. We weren't really concerned with covering our asses then and it was important for us to do the movie the same way.

"It was really important for us not to whitewash anything over. We know that there were scenes in NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton that were deleted because they just didn't want to be portrayed that way... With us, it was important we didn’t pull any punches."

Does The Dirt mean Mötley Crüe are reuniting?

Mötley Crüe signed a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again back in 2014 – but does The Dirt mean they're considering getting the band back together? Well, they might have recorded new music for the movie soundtrack, But Sixx denies a reunion is on the cards, telling Classic Rock: "We haven't even had that talk. We've just been wrapped up in the movie.

"Yeah, I miss the guys, and I miss playing with them, and playing that music, but everyone’s fairly busy with their own thing. That’s a whole conversation that we haven’t even had at that point. And I don’t know if we ever will.”

As for touring, Sixx tells Rolling Stone: “Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I’m like, ‘God damn it, did we retire too soon? But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room.”

Is The Dirt any good?

Official reviews won't hit the web until The Dirt is released on 22 March. Until then, we have the trailer, which promises a raucous rock'n'roll biopic with plenty of grit and humour. Check back on March 22 for our official review.

Is Ozzy Osbourne in The Dirt?

Ozzy Osbourne is played by American actor and comedian Tony Cavalero in The Dirt. While his screen time is likely to be more fleeting than in the book, he still makes an appearance.

Who else is portrayed in The Dirt?

Given Mötley Crüe's close proximity to celebrity over the years, it follows that a number of famous faces are portrayed in the movie.

Rebekah Graf plays the actress Heather Locklear, who went on to marry (and eventually divorce) Tommy Lee. Leven Rambin plays Sharise Neil, Vince’s girlfriend (and eventually wife). David Costabile pops up as Doc McGhee, the longtime manager of Mötley Crüe, and SNL regular (and real-life ex of Ariana Grande) Pete Davidson plays Tom Zutaut, a Geffen Records executive and friend of the band. Elsewhere, Christian Gehring makes an appearance as Van Halen singer David Lee Roth.

Why did Mötley Crüe cover Madonna's Like A Virgin?

Mötley Crüe have included a cover of Madonna's 1984 hit Like A Virgin as part of The Dirt's soundtrack. Sixx tells Classic Rock that the cover was his idea. “I called Bob Rock, and he was, like, ‘Uh, I don’t think the guys are gonna go for it.’" says Sixx. "I demoed it up and went over to Tommy’s house. I said, ‘I have a song to play you but I’m going to go in the bathroom and hide cos I don’t want you to punch me in the face.

"It starts going and Tommy gets this huge smile on his face: ‘This is so fucking wrong.' And I talked to Mick and Vince, and they were, like, ‘Fuck it, let’s go.’

"I think it’s funny for Vince Neil to sing, ‘Like a virgin, touched for the very first time’ – the least virgin guy I know."

Is The Dirt the new Bohemian Rhapsody?

With Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody dominating box offices and awards ceremonies, it seems like 2019 is set to be the year of the rock biopic. Much like Bohemian Rhapsody, The Dirt tells the story of a band from gestation to chart-toppling fame, and both were made with close input from remaining band members – which promises at least an element of accuracy. While Bohemian Rhapsody was mildly criticised for presenting too squeaky clean an account of the band's past, The Dirt promises to leave not even the grottiest of stones unturned.

"I don’t know if they sugar-coated anything in the Queen movie," Sixx tells Classic Rock. "With us, you've got four outrageous characters, and it was important we didn’t pull any punches."