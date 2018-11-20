Bohemian Rhapsody voted best Queen song of all time

Queen fans have named the band's 1975 "rock opera" Bohemian Rhapsody as the best song the band ever made.

With close to 50,000 votes cast in an online survey, Bohemian Rhapsody topped the poll with a whopping 30% of the final vote. Jazz classic Don't Stop Me Now followed at number two, with Somebody To Love taking third place.

Speaking about the result, Classic Rock editor Siân Llewellyn says: "What can you say about Bohemian Rhapsody, really? It's not just a classic Queen song, it's a classic song, full stop. And I'll fight anyone who says differently.

"It defies genres and generations and has captivated the music-listening public since it first assaulted our eardrums in 1975. Accompanied by a video that is almost as iconic as the music it illustrates, it's the defining moment when Queen became recognised as the powerhouse band they were destined to be.

"Let's be honest, Bo Rhap being voted Number One in our poll isn't all that much of a surprise, but it shows that the readers of Classic Rock have spot-on taste when it comes to these things. Although, having said that, I rather hoped my choice of Under Pressure might have got a higher placing than number eight!"

Queen recently released their long-awaited biopic of the same name, with Brian May telling us he felt "joy, horror and sadness" when watching the Bohemian Rhapsody movie back.

"I’ve seen it hundreds of times now, in fragments and eventually coming together, and it still gets me," he added. "It’s very emotional. It’s all about Freddie. Yes, we are in there, but the story is about Freddie and that was always the aim.

"Obviously Freddie is so precious to us. One of the great breakthroughs early on was screenwriter Peter Morgan saying, 'This is a film about family.' It’s about all the stuff that happens in a family – some good, some bad, the going away, the searching for independence and then the nurture of the family."

Check out the full list of the fan-voted 50 best Queen songs of all time now.