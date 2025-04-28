Ghost may have banned phones from their 2025 tour, but you can see footage of their latest shows in the new music video for Peacefield

Ghost have offered a peek at their Skeletour concerts with the new music video for Peacefield.

The track, which comes from last week’s album Skeletá, has today (April 28) been reissued with footage from the Swedish band’s ongoing world tour. It’s one of very few video snippets of their 2025 stageshow that fans will get, given Ghost have banned mobile phones from the venues they play. Watch below.

Ghost announced their Skeletour run last year, and they mark the outfit’s first full leg of shows where phones aren’t allowed. They initially put the practice in place for two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles in 2023, as they were being filmed for 2024 movie Rite Here Rite Now, but enjoyed the performances so much that they brought it back.

Singer/mastermind Tobias Forge, who performs as Ghost’s masked frontman Papa V Perpetua, explained the ban during an interview with Planet Rock earlier this year.

“I don’t wanna turn this into an ageist thing where I’m gonna tell 14-year-olds everything was better back then,” he said (via Blabbermouth). “But I swear that the experience of shows and the making of memories, the making of magic, was much more powerful [at the phone-free Los Angeles concerts].

“Some of the best shows I’ve ever been to, I have maybe not even seen a picture from that because they all live here [in my head]. They live in my core. That’s the memory I have of that. And that is an experience I wish for.”

Ghost are using Yondr pouches for their phone ban. The pouches let attendees keep their devices on their person but can only be magnetically sealed and unsealed by security at entrances and exits.

The band are currently playing across mainland Europe, with their next concert taking place at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 29. See all of their upcoming dates, including North and Central American stops, below.

Skeletá came out on Friday (April 25) to critical acclaim. Metal Hammer’s Joe Daly awarded it four stars in his review.

He wrote: “This is an album that demands patience, revealing its seductive charms over multiple listens. And no, that’s not a cop-out, it’s a testament to its depth.

“This is Ghost freed from expectation. Tobias Forge has nothing left to prove. And so, he does precisely what he wants. The faithful will undoubtedly follow. The rest will be left scratching their heads, unsure whether they missed the point or if Ghost have finally moved beyond their reach.”

Apr 29: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 30: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

May 03: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 04: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

May 07: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

May 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 10: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

May 11: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 14: Oberhausen Rudolph Weber Arena, Germany

May 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

May 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 20: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

May 22: Linköping Saab Arena, Sweden

May 23: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden

May 24: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

USA:

Jul 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jul 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jul 12: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami Kaseya Center, FL

Jul 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jul 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Jul 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 21: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 25: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 28: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Jul 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Aug 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 02: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 05: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Aug 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Aug 11: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Aug 14: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX

Aug 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mexico:

Sep 24: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes