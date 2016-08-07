Extreme: The Rollercoaster Story Of Hair Metal’s Funk Brothers

Gary Cherone can pinpoint the exact moment his band peaked. It was just after five in the afternoon on Easter Monday, 1992, and Extreme were about to step on stage in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium and several hundred million more on television screens around the world. The Boston band were the second act to play at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, a celebration of the late Queen frontman’s life featuring an A-list line-up of bands he had inspired. Extreme were a logical choice – they had grown up listening to Queen, and that band’s sense of ambition and fun pulsed through their music. But they were also there on commercial merit. The success of their hit ballad More Than Words and its kaleidoscopic parent album, Pornograffitti, had lifted them far above the MTV-rock pack. Backstage they’d rubbed shoulders with their heroes: Brian May and Roger Taylor, Robert Plant, Elton John and Roger Daltrey, the latter telling the gobsmacked foursome that Extreme were his daughter’s favourite band. As he walked on stage to launch into a Queen medley, Cherone knew it wouldn’t get any better than this. “That was the greatest day of our collective lives,” he says. “I almost can’t believe we got there. I ended up singing Hammer To Fall with the surviving members of Queen. That show really was the pinnacle.” And so it proved to be. Extreme’s profile would never scale the same heights again, and nor would their record sales. And while they never faced immediate extinction like so many of their peers, they eventually fell under the crushing wheels of musical progress. Today, more than 20 years after they split and a decade since they got back together, Extreme and Pornograffitti alike represent the best of their era – a time when bands were given a chance to breathe, explore and grow. “Those days are gone,” says a stoic Cherone. “But they were damn fun while they lasted.”