Jerry Cantrell has an amazing solo song on the Sinners soundtrack and no one seems to be talking about it

Listen to the Alice In Chains guitarist/singer’s raspy and overlooked new track In Moonlight here

Jerry Cantrell lends his voice to a song on the soundtrack to new vampire film Sinners.

The Alice In Chains guitarist/singer handles lead vocals on the track In Moonlight, which was released on April 18 as part of a soundtrack also featuring Hailee Steinfield, Miles Caton and Jack O’Connell, all of whom star in the film. Have a listen below.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther), casts Michael B. Jordan in a dual lead role as sibling gangsters returning to their hometown in 1930s Mississippi, only to find a supernatural evil there. Although In Moonlight doesn’t appear in the theatrical cut, its music is based on a motif composer Ludwing Göransson uses throughout the score.

Blues and soul are the main aspects of Sinner’s music, but heavy metal also plays an essential part. Metallica’s Lars Ulrich plays drums on a movement called Bury That Guitar and, during a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Coogler cited the metal titans’ 1989 single One as an influence on its pacing.

“I wanted the movie to feel like a song, so I used Metallica’s One,” he said.

The director added that the film, like the song, “starts off intense, then gets melodic and going somewhere just fucking crazy. But by the time you’re finished, it was clear you were always going to get there.”

Sinners is currently playing in theatres and enjoying both critical praise and box office success.

Cantrell released his latest solo album, I Want Blood, this year via Double J Music. Metal Hammer’s sister magazine Classic Rock awarded it a glowing four stars in its review. Journalist Emma Johnston wrote: “This is flawless and unflinching classic rock for a cruel modern world, and it’s quite brilliant.”

Cantrell’s solo band will tour Europe in May and June, making a stop at the UK’s Download festival along the way. See all dates and details via the musician’s website.

Alice In Chains are also active, playing several US shows in May. They’re also booked to perform at Black Sabbath’s farewell show at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5.

