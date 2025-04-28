"Our message to the government is clear: we’ve only got a summer to save music. Act now." MP Jeremy Corbyn's Peace & Justice Project declare A Summer To Save Live Music in the UK

Jeremy Corbyn, the Independent MP for Islington North, has announced a campaign urging the UK government to protect the nation's music venues.

The plan, titled A Summer To Save Music, is being launched by the MP's Peace & Justice Project, and will involve shows in grassroots music venues in London, Manchester, Bristol, Birkenhead, Brighton and Norwich.



"The inaction of successive governments has left many of Britain’s grassroots music venues facing the imminent threat of staff redundancies or being forced to shut their doors for good, which is a devastating blow to communities, local economies and our country’s rich cultural heritage in the arts," Corbyn says in a press statement.

"For the past two years, our Music For The Many campaign has been calling for a modest ticket levy on large music venues and their corporate sponsorship as the fairest way to fund grassroots music in our communities. Almost a year ago, the parliamentary DCMS committee vindicated this approach with a recommendation in its report on British live music, which was subsequently acknowledged by the government as a viable option.

"But a year on, we continue to lose grassroots music venues at a truly alarming rate. It is the government’s chronic failure to act that has pushed many more beloved community creative spaces to the brink of permanent closure."



"Our message to the government is clear: we’ve only got a Summer to save music. Act now, introduce a ticket levy on the corporate superpowers in the music industry and save our grassroots music venues."



"The government’s lack of action to protect grassroots music venues is unforgivable," adds Music For The Many spokjesman, Samuel Sweek. "These spaces provide tens of thousands of jobs around the country and play a vital role in nurturing the talent and creativity of artists across every genre of music.

"We are proud to announce A Summer To Save Music features a diverse slate of performers standing with us in defence of our live music scene. This multi-genre line-up recognises the importance of independent venues in supporting the next generation of British music talent, building community and celebrating creativity.

"A Summer To Save Music is not hyperbole." he stresses. "Every single day the government sits on its hands as incredible venues cease to exist is a tragedy and a waste."

For more information on the initiative, go here.