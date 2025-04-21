The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

After holding off a late voting charge from The Virginmarys, Brighton rockers Creeping Jean triumphed in our most recent Tracks Of The Week competition, with Star Circus a reasonably distant although-by-no-means embarrassing third.

Congratulations to all of them, and here are Creeping Jean again, to brighten up your day, like a neon kitten chasing bubbles.

This week, we've located another eight songs and hoisted them into view using our rock'n'roll claw machine. They're below. Please vote for youir favourite.

Buckcherry - Come On

Hingeing on a verse hook that’s basically Shoot To Thrill at a slightly more languid pace, Buckcherry’s new single mixes Bon- and Brian-era AC/DC flavours with their own California-fried, tattoos-n’-palm trees energy. “I feel that the human race is in a very fragile state,” Josh Todd says, “and Come On is about finding the 'sweet spot' in your life where you rise above the distractions, have courage, and make your dreams a reality.”

Brent Cobb & The Fixins - Ain’t Rocked In A While

We always thought Brent Cobb was a rock’n’roller at heart (his live shows certainly reflect that). He just hadn’t…well, as he says, he hadn’t rocked in a while, having spent much of his recording time in recent years down gentler singer-songwriter rabbit holes. Suffice to say he redresses that balance on this dirty stomp-along rocker, complete with woozy Sabbathian desert ambiance and a new band to boot. Tasty.

Parker Barrow - Make It

All bluesy 70s classic rock with a strong southern kick, Tina Turner vibes and a rolling boil of juicy riffage, Nashville gang Parker Barrow create a rollicking, rootsy ensemble feel with Make It. You can hear that they’ve drawn from the wells of the Allmans, Led Zeppelin, Blackberry Smoke, Tedeschi Trucks Band etc etc, leaning into both the sweet and oomphy, biting sides of those blues-infused heroes. Nice.

Ewan Currie - Crazy Streets

Teasing his second solo album, Strange Vacation (coming out in May), Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie is on contemplative form on this beautifully crafted blend of dreamy minor-key soft rock and Neil Young-esque Americana. “It’s sort of a shout-out to big city living,” explains Currie, who now lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. “Musically, it was inspired by Gerry Rafferty, a songwriting genius who, despite his brilliance, carried a lot of weight. I think he went through a lot on his own. There’s something about that tension that really resonated with me.” Gorgeous stuff.

Joanne Shaw Taylor - Look What I’ve Become

“This one’s about hitting that crossroads,” Joanne explains, of the theme behind this rich, moody hit of blues rock, all sumptuous, smoky vocals and super-satisfying riffing out, with Jo dipping into acoustic and cinematic tastes for a classic yet cool, contemporary finish. Quality solo, too. “It’s about the moment where you either change everything or disappear. The lyrics came from a very honest place—and I wanted the music to match that intensity.”

The Heavy Souls - Walk On Water

Heavy blues rock with a smoky, primal heartbeat and cavernous Led Zeppelin undertones, the Sheffield rockers’ new single makes a strong case for the forthcoming deluxe edition of their debut album, Have You Got Soul. “The song portrays an irresistible, seductive, almost supernatural force,” singer Clarke Vaughan says, “a metaphor for addiction, temptation, or a toxic influence.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Deadstick

With parping horns, falsetto vocals, a wonderful 70-style production and a driving, boogie-rock rhythm, Deadstick – from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's upcoming 27th album Phantom Island – is the most uplifting, life-affirming song of the week. Strange, then, that the lyrical content refers to the crashing of the plane on the cover of their 26th, Flight b741. "The song is big and chaotic," says video director Gut Tyzak, "so then I went about casting swing dancers and eccentric extras to fill the landscape.”

The Band Feel - Shoal Creek

It's been less than a month since we were commenting on the groovy Zeppelin-esque vibes of The Band Feel's Hands In My Pocket single on this very page, and here they are again with more authentic retro-rock action, mixing take-it-to-the-church gospel with Led Zeppelin thunder. There's a distinct whiff of What Is and What Should Never Be about the rockier moments, but the organ part is a lovely left turn and the overall result is stellar. 34 marks out of 10.