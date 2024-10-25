A beginner's guide to Jack Bruce in 10 classic tracks

Singer, bassist and songwriter Jack Bruce passed away on October 25, 2014. aged 71, leaving behind a CV that included stints with the Graham Bond Organisation, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Cream, and West, Bruce and Laing.

He also jammed with Jimi Hendrix, and recorded with everyone from Allan Holdsworth to Lou Reed, Soft Machine and Frank Zappa. Roger Waters called him "probably the most musically gifted bass player who's ever been."

By way of introduction, here's some of the timeless music that he left behind.

Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love

A rock classic and one of Cream’s most iconic songs, its lynchpin is a killer riff that’s up there with rock’s greatest.

Jack Bruce - Theme For An Imaginary Western

Wonderfully melodic, this is one of the best songs – if not the best – of the many that Bruce co-wrote with lyricist Pete Brown.

Cream - White Room

Built on a simple descending chord sequence and bass line, like many of Bruce’s best songs it’s strong on melody, rhythmic and powerful.

West, Bruce & Laing - The Doctor

Thumping, heads-down rocker from Bruce’s post-Cream power trio along with the former Mountain pair, guitarist Leslie West and drummer Corky Laing.

BBM - Waiting In The Wings

A sort of low-fat Cream (Bruce, Ginger Baker and Gary Moore) playing Son Of White Room, which is effective despite being derivative.

(Image credit: Karjean Levine/Getty Images))

Jack Bruce & Robin Trower - Come To Me

Smouldering mid-tempo blues on which Bruce lays down a groove and Robin Trower channels his inner Hendrix.

Jack Bruce & Friends - Bird Alone

One of Bruce’s own favourite. Check out he and his Friends – including drummer Billy Cobham and guitarist Dave Clemson – getting stuck into the sprawling 12-minute version live at Rockpalast in 1980.

Jack Bruce - Tickets To Waterfalls

Beautifully constructed, elegant tune anchored by some typically lithe bass lines from Bruce. From his first solo album, Songs For A Tailor.

Jack Bruce - You Burned The Tables On Me

Energetic and athletic track from Bruce’s solo album Harmony Row, recorded with guitarist Chris Spedding and drummer John Marshall.

Frank Zappa - Apostrophe!

Bruce takes centre stage for the first half of the track, which is a vehicle for a fuzzed, fluid, fiery bass solo.