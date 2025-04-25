You can blame Classic Rock for Mike Campbell’s memoir,” our writer Jaan Uhelszki told me when I asked her to interview Tom Petty’s righthand man and legendary Heartbreaker for this issue.

“The first time I interviewed him, back in April 2014, it was for this mag,” she continued. “In the middle of his reminiscences about recording Refugee, with its punishing 71 takes, he told me about the time Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick burst into the Heartbreakers dressing room, bellowing: ‘I’m looking for a dude with a ’lude.’ I knew then that the guitarist had to write a book.” And with Jaan’s coercion, he did exactly that. She talks to him about life, love, Tom Petty and more in the new issue.

In a curious case of six degrees of separation, our cover story concerns Fleetwood Mac and the time when Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band 50 years ago, changed the band’s sound and in turn the course of rock’n’roll history.

But who played guitar in Lindsey Buckingham’s absence on the Mac’s final tour? None other than Mike Campbell. It’s a small ol’ world.

Features

Fleetwood Mac

With Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on board, their 1975 self-titled White Album was the first record by what became the band’s most beloved and successful line-up.

Those Damn Crows

Religion, psychedelics and a near-death experience were all inspirations for the Welsh band’s new album.

The Classic Rock Interview: Pete Townshend

With The Who he wrote some of the great songs from the first wave of pop, then went on to conquer the rock world

Lollapalooza ’92

In an exclusive book extract, we look at how down-the-bill sudden stars Pearl Jam’s performances on the 1992 tour sparked crowd frenzies verging on riots.

Luke Spiller

On his first solo album, The Struts frontman mixes classic flavours, velvet-lined pop and old European flair.

Mike Campbell

The guitarist talks about his years as Tom Petty’s right-hand man in the Heartbreakers, early-days self-doubt, playing with Dylan and Fleetwood Mac, and two love stories.

Regulars

The Dirt

Iron Maiden official film and book coming in autumn; Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley to reunite; Lemmy statue unveiled; early Beatles tape discovered… Welcome back Love/Hate and Erja Lyytinen. Say hello to Split Dogs and The Blue Stones. Say goodbye to Brian James, Andy Peebles, Marty Callner.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Joe Walsh

A career crossroads, snow-capped mountains and a runaway lawnmower all played a part in making Rocky Mountain Way.

Q&A: Don Airey

The Deep Purple keyboard player, go-to session guy and solo artist on his new album, touring, Purple, Blackmore.

Ever Meet Lemmy? Yngwie Malmsteen

Yes he has. And Blackmore, Angus, Metallica, May, Mogg…

The Swedish shredder recalls some of his close encounters

Reviews

New albums from Ghost, Stereophonics, Hawkwind, Billy Idol, H.E.A.T, Luke Spiller, Robin Trower, Melvins, Neil Young, Samantha Fish, Machine Head and more. Reissues from Pink Floyd, Wings, Small Faces, Helloween, David Bowie, Angel, Camel, Godfathers, Dwarves, Raven and more. DVDs, films and books on Queen, Kirk Hammett, Genesis, The Jam, Slade, The Clash and more. Live reviews of The Temperance Movement, Avantasia, The Wildhearts, Guitar Wolf, Wytch Pycknyck and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Daryl Hall, Rosalie Cunningham and Toby Lee. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Samantha Fish

The guitarist and singer picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

