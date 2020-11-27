Latest News

Trending

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey dances to Queen, wins Strictly Come Dancing 2020

By Louder

Metal, punk and prog-loving comedian Bill Bailey wins Strictly Come Dancing with partner Oti Mabuse...by dancing to Queen

LadBaby

LadBaby’s remake of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ is awful, obviously, but that’s really not the point

By Classic Rock

Watch the video for Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, LadBaby’s take on Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, in aid of The Trussell Trust

Ozzy

Ozzy’s 13th solo album will feature Metallica, RHCP and Foo Fighters men, plus ‘crazy’ nine-minute songs

By Classic Rock

Producer Andrew Watt spills the tea on the making of Ozzy Osbourne’s follow-up to Ordinary Man

Europe

Europe announced as second main stage headliner for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021

By Classic Rock

Monster Magnet, Those Damn Crows and an acoustic Clutch set also added to Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021

TCT Raffle

Win autographed prizes from AC/DC, The Who, BMTH and more in the Teenage Cancer Trust Xmas raffle

By Classic Rock

Buy a £5 ticket for the Teenage Cancer Trust Xmas Raffle for a chance to win autographed swag from your favourite bands

Liquid Tension Experiment

Liquid Tension Experiment announce return with teaser video

By Jerry Ewing

Prog instrumental supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment return with new album after 20-year hiatus

Latest Classic Rock News

You can now buy a Led Zeppelin pinball machine

By Fraser Lewry

Three Zep-themed pinball machines are your chance to "become a Led Zeppelin member through gameplay"

Nightwish

Nightwish will kick off their 2021 tour with a gig in an imaginary pub

By Metal Hammer

Nightwish’s first gig of 2021 will be an interactive livestream from virtual tavern The Islanders Arms

Metal Hammer
DP

David Coverdale and I don’t get along with Deep Purple, Glenn Hughes admits

By Classic Rock

‘I don’t really care what Deep Purple are doing,’ former vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes confesses

Classic Rock
Grohl + Gibbons

On Billy Gibbons’ birthday, here’s ZZ Top’s guitarist, Lemmy and Dave Grohl with a Chuck Berry classic

By Classic Rock

To mark Billy Gibbons’ 71st birthday, a blast from the past, as these three hombres tackle Run Rudolph Run

Classic Rock
Marillion Zoom meeting December 2020

Marillion have revealed more details about their upcoming album

By Prog

The follow-up to FEAR is described by Marillion as sounding "very positive" so far

Prog
Angus Young onstage

Angus Young names his least favourite AC/DC song

By Fraser Lewry

By our count, AC/DC have recorded 193 songs... and now Angus Young has named the one he regrets the most

Classic Rock
Bowie

Rick Wakeman and Ian Hunter join Joe Elliott, Ian Astbury and more for Bowie birthday celebration

By Classic Rock

Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Yungblud also sign up for January’s star-studded A Bowie Celebration

Classic Rock
Latest Classic Rock Features

The 100 greatest rock songs of the century... so far

By Malcolm Dome, Paul Elliott, Dave Everley, Polly Glass, Dom Lawson, Fraser Lewry, Dave Ling, Sian Llewellyn, Luke Morton, Paul Rees, Johnny Sparks, Philip Wilding, David Stubbs, Henry Yates

Many were longlisted, but this is the final selection – the best rock songs of the 21st century thus far, as voted for by you

Kirk Hammett

These are Kirk Hammett’s favourite Kirk Hammett guitar solos

By Metal Hammer

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett reveals the three solos he’s proudest of playing

Metal Hammer
Bryan Adams

Watch: Bryan Adams and the making of Reckless

By One Louder

Bryan Adams' Reckless had more hits on it than most artists have on their actual Greatest Hits albums. But behind it was a lot of hard word and hidden smut...

One Louder
Metallica

Metallica: “We’re taking this time to create and try new things”

By Merlin Alderslade

S&M2? Epic livestreams? Writing new material? Metallica made 2020 a little bit more bearable

Metal Hammer
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Tyler Bryant: how I made my lockdown album

By Tyler Bryant

With 2020 flipped on its head, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown responded to lockdown by making an album at home in Nashville. But how did their livewire, always-busy frontman take to being locked down?

Classic Rock
Paul Rodgers onstage

Paul Rodgers: a guide to his best albums

By Paul Elliott

From Free to Bad Company and beyond, Paul Rodgers' back catalogue is a gold mine. Here's how to buy his best albums

Louder
David Bowie poses for a portrait to promote the release of Hunky Dory in December 1971 in London, England

David Bowie: how Hunky Dory was made

By Bill DeMain

David Bowie had everything to prove, but backed by his greatest band and produced by the engineer for The Beatles, he made his first classic album, Hunky Dory

Classic Rock
Ghost - Opus Eponymous

Ghost: the fiendishly diabolical story behind Opus Eponymous

By Dave Everley

How ambition, desperation and personal tragedy turned Satanic provocateurs Ghost into the most unexpected success story of the last decade

Metal Hammer
Blue Oyster Cult in 2020

Cult Heroes: the audacious return of Blue Oyster Cult

By Dave Ling

A brilliant line-up, lyrics from a science-fiction author, an homage to Spinal Tap… Welcome to the first new Blue Oyster Cult album in almost 20 years

Classic Rock
A skull wearing headphones

The 10 worst rock albums this century according to everyone else

By Fraser Lewry

Metacritic combines review scores from multiple sources to provide an overall look at how well albums have been received. So their lowest scoring rock albums must be the final word on the matter, right?

In Trance by the Scorpions: the story behind the song

By Dave Ling

Bridging the gap between their early Euro-rock and later cult metal status, In Trance – an atmospheric ballad of regret – became a key Scorpions track

Classic Rock
Perry Farrell

The future of Jane's Addiction and chocolate digestives with Perry Farrell

By Dave Everley

Jane’s Addiction main man Perry Farrell on his new box set, becoming a quarter of an inch taller, and the power of PG Tips

Classic Rock
The Who in 1971

The Who: a guide to their best albums

By Paul Ging

The Who formed in London nearly six decades ago, but have released only 12 studio albums. This is our guide to their very best

Classic Rock
Latest Classic Rock Reviews

View more

Paul McCartney fails to age on the home-recorded McCartney III

By Paul Moody

Nineteenth solo album McCartney III finds Paul McCartney enjoying yet another purple patch

Mike Tramp - Trampthology

Trampthology proves that Mike Tramp continues to improve with age

By Rich Davenport

Former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp gathers together 11 album's worth of highlights on Trampthology

Classic Rock
Clutch: Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. 1

Clutch's mood-enhancing back catalogue thrills on Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I

By Hannah May Kilroy

Clutch's Weathermaker Vault Series album of re-recordings, covers and previously digital-only singles is more than just a stopgap

Classic Rock
Drive-By Truckers: The New OK

Drive-By Truckers keep their anger sharp on The New OK

By David Quantick

Drive-By Truckers embellish their brilliant legacy on The New OK, their second album of a troubling year

Classic Rock
Iron Butterfly: Unconscious Power - An Anthology 1967-1971

Iron Butterfly: Unconscious Power - An Anthology 1967-1971

By John Aizlewood

Unconscious Power - An Anthology 1967-1971 features 85 tracks across seven CDs from the pioneering Iron Butterfly

Classic Rock
Manowar: Black Wind, Fire And Steel: The Atlantic Albums 1987-1992

Manowar's Black Wind, Fire And Steel: three albums of the truest metal

By Jason Arnopp

Black Wind, Fire And Steel: The Atlantic Recordings 1987-1992 is a barebones repacking of Manowar's major label adventure

Classic Rock
Hollywood Undead: New Empire: Volume 2

Hollywood Undead's New Empire: Volume 2 is another chance to bedroom mosh

By Kris Needs

The seventh album from ever-masked LA rap-rockers successfully brings the bombast

Classic Rock
Kelly Jones: Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day

Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day finds Kelly Jones twisting his standards into fine new shapes

By Henry Yates

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones reimagines his songbook on Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day

Classic Rock
Walter Lure's LAMF: Live In Tokyo

Live In Tokyo is a rapturous farewell to Walter Lure's LAMF

By Ian Fortnam

Slaughter & The Dogs guitarist Mick Rossi fills in for Johnny Thunders at Walter Lure's last stand, Live In Tokyo

Classic Rock
Jimmy Page book

Jimmy Page's new book The Anthology is a must for hardcore fans

By Ian Fortnam

The sonic sorcerer opens the Led Zeppelin archive to reveal how the magic was made in his new book

Classic Rock
Volbeat: Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland

Volbeat hit the heights on Rewind, Replay, Rebound - Live In Deutschland

By Philip Wilding

Rewind, Replay, Rebound is Volbeat's latest album (and all the hits) live recorded Live In Deutschland

Classic Rock
Cats In Space: Atlantis

Cats In Space joyfully tramp through the trad-rock tropes on Atlantis

By Johnny Sharp

Atlantis is the supremely crafted fourth studio album from rock classicists Cats In Space

Classic Rock
Graham Bonnet: Solo Albums 1974-1992

Graham Bonnet sings literally everything on Solo Albums 1974-1992

By Philip Wilding

Six-record set Solo Albums 1974-1992 proves Graham Bonnet could pretty much sing anything – and frequently did

Classic Rock
View all