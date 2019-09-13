The Who detail new album, launch single and announce UK and Ireland tour

In January this year, The Who revealed their plans to release a new studio album this year – their first since 2006’s Endless Wire.

They showcased the track Hero Ground Zero at London’s Wembley Stadium in July – and now the band have revealed details of their new record titled Who, officially launched the first single Ball And Chain, and announced a 2020 UK and Ireland tour.

Who will be released on November 22, with frontman Roger Daltrey saying: “I think we’ve made our best album since Quadrophenia in 1973. Pete hasn’t lost it, he’s still a fabulous songwriter and he’s still got that cutting edge”.

Guitarist Townshend adds: “This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions. There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I – and my brother Simon – wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice.

“Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I’ve tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are OK, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today."

He continues: “I made new home studio demos of all these songs in the summer of 2018 using a wide collection of instruments old and new. We started recording as The Who in March 2019, and finished in late August just in time to make some vinyl – maybe even some cassettes – ready for release in November.”

The Who will tour across the UK and Ireland throughout March and April next year, where they’ll be joined once again by a full orchestra.

The Who: Who

1. All This Music Must Fade

2. Ball And Chain

3. I Don't Wanna Get Wise

4. Detour

5. Beads On One String

6. Hero Ground Zero

7. Street Song

8. I’ll Be Back

9. Break The News

10. Rockin’ In Rage

11. She Rocked My World

The Who UK and Ireland 2020 tour

Mar 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 18: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 23: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Mar 25: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Mar 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 01: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 06: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 07: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK