Let’s be honest, rock concert films can be a bit hit or miss. But one that definitely hit is Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii. And now it’s back, with a new revamped, remixed version coming to cinemas next month.

To celebrate the release of Pink Floyd At Pompeii MCMLXXII (note no ‘Live’ and the added numerals), we talked with Floyd drummer Nick Mason and the man behind the new mix, Steven Wilson, about the new version, how it fits into Pink Floyd’s decadeslong legacy, and also how the original film came to be made.

The new issue also includes two Pink Floyd gifts: an official laptop sticker and a giant film poster (available to all subscribers, all online purchasers and at UK newsstands).

Elsewhere, we have a chat with The Darkness as they release their new Dreams On Toast LP, and look back at the making of two very different albums of the 80s – namely Gary Moore’s Run For Cover and Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet. And there’s much more…

Sadly, we lost a fair few rock icons to the great gig in the sky this month. We learned of the passing of The Damned’s Brian James just before we went to press, and will pay tribute to him next issue.

Features

Pink Floyd
With a new updated version about to hit cinemas, we look back at the making of Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii, with recollections from drummer Nick Mason, director Adrian Maben and more.

Steven Wilson
Mr Busy on his new solo album, the wonder of space, being a control freak, being prog (or not), Porcupine Tree and more.

Bon Jovi
With the way paved by monster hit Livin’ On A Prayer, Slippery When Wet propelled the band to superstardom.

Smith/Kotzen
Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and one-time shredder Richie Kotzen’s joint musical venture is no vanity project.

Gary Moore
After leaving Thin Lizzy he made some creditable solo albums in the 80s, then he struck rock gold with Run For Cover.

The Darkness
Defiance makes them the eccentrics that they are, as demonstrated on new album Dreams On Toast.

Envy Of None
Second time’s a charm for Rush’s Alex Lifeson as he returns with a new album alongside his collaborators in Envy Of None.

Goo Goo Dolls
As A Boy Named Goo turns 30, the band tell the story of the album that took them from alt.rock to the mainstream.

Regulars

The Dirt
Ozzy Osbourne will do “little bits and pieces” at Black Sabbath’s Villa Park show; Bad Company and The Black Crowes among Hall Of Fame 2025 nominees; Iron Maiden and Motörhead miss out again; Welcome back Lacuna Coil and Bumblefoot; Say hello to Himalayas and Sons Of Silver; Say goodbye to David Johansen, Rick Buckler, Joey Molland and more.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Bush
A song that its writer at first thought he’d ripped off from someone else’s, Glycerine became their biggest US hit and helped its parent album Sixteen Stone sell more than five million copies.

The Hot List
We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Samantha Fish, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, When Rivers Meet, The Rattlebacks, The Blue Stones and more.

Reviews
New albums from Masters Of Reality, Smith/Kotzen, Those Damn Crows, Envy Of None, Amplifier, Don Airey, Gotthard, L.A. Guns, Simon McBride; Reissues from Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes, Rush, Dio, Yes, Fleetwood Mac, Motörhead, Big Big Train, Pete Townshend; DVDs, films and books on Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Yardbirds; Live reviews of Uriah Heep, Beth Hart, Opeth, Frank Black, The Godfathers and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Pretenders
Pulling together strands of various music styles, Chrissie Hynde steered the regularly changing band to deserved major success.

Lives
We preview tours by Asia, Kula Shaker and Tygers Of Pan Tang. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Simon McBride
Deep Purple guitarist and solo artist Simon McBride picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

