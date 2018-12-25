Louder: About Us

Louder is the home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Blues magazines, and with a combined reach of over four million followers on social media, we're the most influential rock-specific website in the world.

Alt.rock, indie, alternative, hard rock, heavy metal, prog, punk, blues, rock'n'roll and everything in-between are covered on Louder - making it the place to visit for the best coverage of the music you love and care about.

Louder brings you the latest news in rock'n'roll. We'll bring you original quotes and exclusive access. And we'll tell the stories and share the opinions that matter.

Our writers have decades of experience between them, and operate under Future's 20-year-old policy of a cast-iron guarantee of editorial independence.

Louder

Scott Rowley - Content Director

Content Director of Music at Future plc. Scott was Editor In Chief of Classic Rock 2004-14 and Editor of Total Guitar 2000-04. Email | Articles | Twitter

Briony Edwards - Editor in Chief

Briony is in charge of sorting out what's covered on the site. She also writes for Metal Hammer and Classic Rock and is a big fan of cats, Husker Du and pizza. Email | Articles | Twitter

Scott Munro - Online News Editor

News editor for Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Louder. He’s been at the news desk since 2014 and when not writing, he can be found watching baseball and visiting whisky distilleries. Email | Articles

Classic Rock Magazine

Siân Llewellyn - Editor

Siân has been an obsessive music nerd for as long as she can remember. Has a pathological hatred of people turning the rock canon into jukebox musicals. Email | Articles | Twitter

Polly Glass - Features Editor

Editor, organiser and writer of regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage). Loves cooking, southern rock, Steven Wilson, and reading about unusual people. Email | Articles

Ian Fortnam - Reviews Editor

Commissioning both album reviews and live reviews, Ian has been fearlessly filtering the rock from the cock since 2003. Email | Articles

Fraser Lewry - Online Editor

Working at the digital coalface, Fraser looks after features and various other bits. A lapsed Kiwi, he spends his free time doing Pilates and visiting vile dictatorships. Likes cats. Email | Articles | Twitter

Metal Hammer

Merlin Alderslade - Editor

Merl heads up the world's biggest metal brand and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. Email | Articles | Twitter

Eleanor Goodman - Deputy Editor

El commissions the features section of the magazine and curates covermount CDs, as well as co-hosting the Metal Hammer podcast. Irrationally obsessed with sea creatures. Email | Articles | Twitter

Jonathan Selzer - Reviews Editor

Jonathan is the overseer of all the album and live reviews in Metal Hammer. Thinks songs that aren’t about Satan, swords or witches are a bit silly. Email | Articles

Alice Pattillo - Online Editor

Hammer’s online editor, Alice, adores cats (just like the rest of the online team). She also devours horror films, ancient history and anything occult, esoteric, macabre or pumpkin-related. Email | Articles

Prog Magazine

Jerry Ewing - Editor

Founder and Editor of Prog Magazine. Enjoys almost all progressive music in its many guises, but is especially partial to a slice of post rock. Email | Articles | Twitter

Hannah May Kilroy - Deputy Editor

When Hannah's not donning her cape she also writes for Metal Hammer and Classic Rock, and her taste varies from Southern rock to extreme metal, with a fondness for anything Icelandic. Email | Articles

Jo Kendall - Reviews Editor

Embracing weird, wild and wonderful sounds each issue, Jo's also a Classic Rock columnist, an avid tea-drinker and cupcake fancier. Email | Articles | Twitter

Louder is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.