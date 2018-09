Aussie industrial noisemakers Witchgrinder are premiering their new video for Bloodlust with Metal Hammer.

Mainman Travis Everett says the track’s inspiration comes from his love of “watching old 80s vampire horror movies growing up as a child.” But he insists “this is no Twilight love story. This is straight out blood and gore.”

They’re also touring Aus with Ace Frehley at the following dates:

Brisbane: 28 April, The Tivoli Sydney: 30 April, The Metro Theatre Melbourne: 2 May, The Forum