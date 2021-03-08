Trending

St. Vincent performs at the Grammys, 2019

St. Vincent almost made a "heavy" album that sounds like Tool

By Metal Hammer

St. Vincent says she was "dead set" on making a "heavy" Tool-inspired album

The Anchoress

The Anchoress releases video of duet with James Dean Bradfield for The Exchange

By Jerry Ewing

Prog Award winner The Anchoress will release second album The Art Of Losing on March 12

Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus releases poignant new track Thumbs

By Elizabeth Scarlett

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has unveiled new single Thumbs, a heart-breaking song with its own Twitter account

System Of A Down

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian says he respects bandmate John Dolmayan, but not his political views

By Metal Hammer

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian opens up about the political differences between him and bandmate John Dolmayan

Matt Berry

Matt Berry releases teaser video for new album The Blue Elephant

By Jerry Ewing

Matt Berry will release his latest album The Blue Elephant in May

Ronnie James Dio and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath perform on stage on the 'Heaven and Hell' tour, at Hammersmith Odeon on January 18th, 1981 in London, England

Has an unheard Dio-era Black Sabbath demo just been unearthed?

By Elizabeth Scarlett

Geoff Nicholls' estate have uploaded a previously unreleased track which seems to feature Dio and co. jamming in the early Heaven And Hell days

Misfits

Misfits' first ever single has just been sold for a jaw-dropping $11,000

By Elizabeth Scarlett

Misfits' 1977 single, the Cough / Cool b/w She 7″, has just sold on Discogs for a staggering $10,877

Anneke van Giersbergen

Anneke van Giersbergen announces virtual album release stream

By Jerry Ewing

Dutch progger Anneke van Giersbergen released latest album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest in February

Clive Nolan/Oliver Wakeman

Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman release video for Why Do You Hate Me?

By Jerry Ewing

Prog duo Nolan and Wakeman will release Tales By Gaslight box set in April

A portrait of Brian Head Welch

Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch says he went "too far" with Christianity

By Metal Hammer

Korn and Love And Death guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch discusses becoming "obsessed" with Christianity on Rob Flynn's podcast

Derek Sherinian

Simon Phillips and Michael Schenker to feature on new Derek Sherinian album

By Jerry Ewing

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian is already working on his latest studio album

Bloodstock Festival

Bloodstock Festival announce Kreator as replacement Saturday headliner

By Metal Hammer

Bloodstock announce Kreator as replacement headliner for Mercyful Fate plus three more bands

ipad drum covers

Watch a guy slaying Cannibal Corpse and Metallica songs on his iPad

By Metal Hammer

The best drum covers of Cannibal Corpse’s Hammer Smashed Face and Metallica’s Fuel you’ll hear on an iPad

Alan Cartwright of Procol Harum playing live at London's Olympia on January 1, 1976

Procol Harum’s former bassist Alan Cartwright has died

By Prog

Alan Cartright played with Procol Harum between 1971 and 1976

Sisters Of Mercy

Sisters Of Mercy announce three London shows

By Fraser Lewry

Goth legends Sisters Of Mercy will celebrate their 40th anniversary with three shows at London's iconic Roundhouse

Tom Petty

Watch video for unreleased Tom Petty song You Saw Me Comin'

By Fraser Lewry

You Saw Me Comin' is from Finding Wildflowers, a collection of Tom Petty rarities included in the deluxe edition of last year's Wildflowers & All The Rest and now getting its own release

A shot of mick mars on stage

Mick Mars gets the first dose of his Covid vaccine

By Classic Rock

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has taken to social media to confirm he's received his first dose of the Covid vaccine

Ex-Magma guitarist James Mac Gaw

Magma pay tribute to former guitarist James Mac Gaw

By Prog

Ex-Magma musician James Mac Gaw dies following illness

Geoff Tate profile in a hat 2021

Watch Geoff Tate’s new video for Another Change with Sweet Oblivion

By Prog

Former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate reveals new single with latest project Sweet Oblivion

Happy metal fans

Study finds metalheads amongst happiest music fans, clearly didn't poll our Facebook page

By Elizabeth Scarlett

New research finds that metal fans are among the cheeriest of all music listeners

