St. Vincent almost made a "heavy" album that sounds like Tool
St. Vincent says she was "dead set" on making a "heavy" Tool-inspired album
St. Vincent says she was "dead set" on making a "heavy" Tool-inspired album
Prog Award winner The Anchoress will release second album The Art Of Losing on March 12
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has unveiled new single Thumbs, a heart-breaking song with its own Twitter account
System Of A Down's Serj Tankian opens up about the political differences between him and bandmate John Dolmayan
Matt Berry will release his latest album The Blue Elephant in May
Geoff Nicholls' estate have uploaded a previously unreleased track which seems to feature Dio and co. jamming in the early Heaven And Hell days
Misfits' 1977 single, the Cough / Cool b/w She 7″, has just sold on Discogs for a staggering $10,877
Dutch progger Anneke van Giersbergen released latest album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest in February
Prog duo Nolan and Wakeman will release Tales By Gaslight box set in April
Korn and Love And Death guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch discusses becoming "obsessed" with Christianity on Rob Flynn's podcast
Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian is already working on his latest studio album
Bloodstock announce Kreator as replacement headliner for Mercyful Fate plus three more bands
The best drum covers of Cannibal Corpse’s Hammer Smashed Face and Metallica’s Fuel you’ll hear on an iPad
Alan Cartright played with Procol Harum between 1971 and 1976
Goth legends Sisters Of Mercy will celebrate their 40th anniversary with three shows at London's iconic Roundhouse
You Saw Me Comin' is from Finding Wildflowers, a collection of Tom Petty rarities included in the deluxe edition of last year's Wildflowers & All The Rest and now getting its own release
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has taken to social media to confirm he's received his first dose of the Covid vaccine
Ex-Magma musician James Mac Gaw dies following illness
Former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate reveals new single with latest project Sweet Oblivion
New research finds that metal fans are among the cheeriest of all music listeners