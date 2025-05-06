Forged in the white heat of punk, The Pretenders transcended their origins by drawing from a broad range of classic pop, soul, 60s garage-rock and riffy rock’n’roll. The band’s focal point was inimitable singer/guitarist Chrissie Hynde, an Ohio native who’d moved to London in 1973, landed a job with the NME and spent the next few years switching between prototype versions of what eventually became The Clash, Sex Pistols and The Damned.

Hynde’s eureka moment was meeting Herefordshire guitarist James Honeyman-Scott while putting The Pretenders together in 1978. “I was really into this punk thing and real angry, but Jimmy liked Rockpile, the Beach Boys, ABBA and melodic rock,” she told Classic Rock in 2014. “So I brought out the hooks in him and he brought out the melody in me.”

With a dynamic rhythm section of Pete Farndon (bass) and Martin Chambers (drums), The Pretenders announced themselves with 1980’s self-titled debut album, a magnificent set that topped the UK chart and yielded a No.1 single in the self-possessed Brass In Pocket.

Follow-up Pretenders II didn’t disappoint either, but the band were soon undermined by tragedy. Honeyman-Scott died of heart failure, caused by cocaine intolerance, in June 1982. Two days previously, Farndon had been sacked due to his escalating drug use (he’d OD on heroin 10 months later). Hynde and Chambers pressed on with a caretaker version of The Pretenders for Back On The Chain Gang, a song they’d already rehearsed with Honeyman-Scott, which promptly became their biggest hit in the US.

Any doubts that The Pretenders were a spent force were dispelled emphatically by 1984’s mighty comeback Learning To Crawl, with new guitarist Robbie McIntosh and bassist Malcolm Foster, and Hynde’s tenacious songwriting and melodic flair very much in evidence. As the band moved through the decade and deep into the 90s, she remained front and centre as personnel changed around her, the band sometimes just Hynde and assorted sessioneers.

The fact that The Pretenders continue to thrive – 2023’s Relentless is one of their very finest albums – is testament to Hynde’s enduring appeal and unwavering strength of purpose.

“I liked the definition ‘showing no abatement of intensity’,” she explained of the aforementioned album title. “It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

Pretenders (Real, 1980) Conflating punk, new wave and terse rock‘n’roll into a unifying whole, the band’s debut drips with attitude and audacity, from the racing opening chords of Precious to enigmatic closer Mystery Achievement. Prior singles Kid and Stop Your Sobbing (a Kinks song produced by Nick Lowe, although Chris Thomas took over for production for the album) had hinted at The Pretenders’ potential, but few were prepared for the strutting brilliance of tracks like Tattooed Love Boys or Brass In Pocket, the latter a mega-hit that made them international stars. Grace Jones quickly covered Private Life, which Hynde said was “one of the high points of my career”

Learning To Crawl (Sire, 1984) The tragic deaths of guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon had threatened to overwhelm The Pretenders completely, but Hynde eventually formed a new line-up for their third album, which largely deals with themes of loss, impermanence and regeneration. Robbie McIntosh and Malcolm Foster proved to be worthy replacements, particularly on the coruscating Middle Of The Road and Hynde’s gentler, Byrdslike 2,000 Miles, a requiem for Honeyman-Scott. The latter became a Christmas chart hit, while Back On The Chain Gang brought the band their biggest Stateside success.

Pretenders II (Sire, 1981) Having released a stopgap EP earlier in 1981, the band made good on their full-length debut with a follow-up that mostly lived up to expectations. Two killer tunes from Extended Play - Talk Of The Town and Message Of Love, the latter a mighty showcase for guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and drummer Martin Chambers – were revived for Pretenders II, taking their place alongside fresh gems like Pack It Up and feverish rebel anthem Bad Boys Get Spanked. Another highlight was the tender I Go To Sleep, written in 1965 by The Kinks’ Ray Davies, with whom Hynde was then romantically involved.

Get Close (Real, 1986) The reconstituted 80s line-up didn’t last long. Hynde sacked drummer Martin Chambers, still suffering trauma from the deaths of his old bandmates, during early sessions for Get Close, prompting bassist Martin Foster to quit in support. The rest of the album was put together by Hynde and guitarist Robbie McIntosh with hired help. Given the input of several players steeped in funk and soul, the result was a more spacious, groove-centric sound, from the Stax-y Chill Factor to the motoring R&B of Don’t Get Me Wrong. The latter and Meg Keene’s Hymn To Her were both substantial hit singles

Last Of The Independents (Sire, 1994) By the advent of Britpop, The Pretenders were a fluid entity, essentially down to Hynde and assorted session players. Former Katydids guitarist Adam Seymour was her main foil on this vivacious follow-up to 1990’s uneven Packed!, drummer Martin Chambers returned after an eight-year absence, and ex-Smiths man Andy Rourke shared bass duties. Songs like Night In My Veins and the affecting Every Mother’s Son display Hynde’s innate gift for melody, while the clear standout is the emotive I’ll Stand By You, which remains The Pretenders’ last major hit.

Relentless (Parlophone, 2023) Hynde’s second songwriting collaboration with ace guitarist James Walbourne, following on from 2020’s Hate For Sale, saw the pair truly hit their stride. Heading up “the Pretenders Collective” - also including Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass) and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards/ guitars) – she and Walbourne snap into sharp-fanged rockers while finding room for more measured, expansive balladry, allowing Hynde’s beautifully aged voice to carry a full weight of emotion. Mellotron, organ, upright bass and a dash of spacey ambience are folded into the mix too.

¡Viva El Amor! (Warner Bros., 1999) The Pretenders’ seventh album benefits from being a more concerted band effort than their more recent releases. Hynde and fellow guitarist Adam Seymour add muscle to judicious and telling effect, with bassist Andy Hobson and the evergreen Martin Chambers combining as a nimble rhythm section. Not everything hits the mark, although Hynde is at her scabrous best on Popstar (featuring backing vocals and ad-libs by the New York Dolls’ David Johansen) and the gnarly Baby’s Breath: ‘Why do you send me roses? Save them for someone’s death.’ And having Jeff Beck on board for rock‘n’roll banger Legalise Me can be no bad thing

Alone (BMG, 2016) A solo album in all but name – Hynde is the only band member actually present – the aptly titled Alone was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach at his Nashville studio, where various session players (among them guitarist Kenny Vaughan and Johnny Cash’s former bassist Dave Roe) summon rootsy R&B and soul vibes with a live-in-theroom feel. Hynde excels on delicate folk ballad Blue Eyed Sky and the languorous Let’s Get Lost, while the title track, co-written with Auerbach and Richard Swift, is powered by a great riff and rollicking piano. Special guest guitarist Duane Eddy brings some old-school shivers to Never Be Together.

Hate For Sale (BMG, 2020) Hynde’s decision to revive the early Pretenders sound for the band’s eleventh studio album was a bold move. But while comparisons to those turn-of-the-80s treasures sometimes pale, she and co-writer/guitarist James Walbourne deliver enough shining moments to make it all worthwhile. Inspired by The Damned, the hard-driving title track, a droll takedown of conceited male privilege, is fabulous: ‘Money in the bank and coke in his pocket/Porn all day, he wanks like a rocket.’ Stephen Street, returning as producer, keeps the pace flowing, Hynde and co. rip into Turf Accountant Daddy and the Bo Diddley-ish Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely.

