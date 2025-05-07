WWE wrestler Penta has a new entrance theme featuring Tool’s Adam Jones on guitar

WWE wrestler Penta has unveiled a new version of his entrance theme, which features Tool guitarist Adam Jones.

The update of the masked Mexican athlete’s song, The Fire Is Coming, debuted on the company’s flagship TV programme Monday Night Raw on May 5. It’s expected to make its way onto streaming services soon.

Until then, watch footage of Penta walking out to the song below.

The track with Jones is the latest of several collaborations WWE have had with metal artists in recent weeks. In the lead-up to their two-night “premium live event” Wrestlemania, held on April 19 and 20, the company promoted the three-way match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in video packages featuring Machine Head’s 2014 song Sail Into The Black.

At Wrestlemania itself, Damian Priest walked out for a match against Drew McIntyre while Slayer guitarist Kerry King performed his theme live. King’s playing was added to the studio version of Priest’s song, Rise For The Night, back in November. The wrestler will compere Slayer’s only North American headline concert of 2025, which takes place in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in September.

Also at Wrestlemania, CM Punk walked out while Living Colour played his longtime theme song, Cult Of Personality. Cult Of Personality has been CM Punk’s entrance music on-and-off since the early 2000s.

The chief content officer of WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is a known metalhead and used multiple entrance themes performed by Motörhead when he was an active wrestler. He maintained a close friendship with frontman Ian Lemmy Kilmister from the early 2000s up until Kilmister’s death in December 2015. Levesque gave a eulogy at Kilmister’s funeral the following month.

Jones, who co-founded Tool in 1990, is an avid wrestling fan. In August 2011, he performed The Star-Spangled Banner at WWE’s Summerslam pay-per-view. In January 2013, at the Royal Rumble event, he proposed to his girlfriend Korin. The couple married that July and have three children together.

Tool have no live plans at time of publication, but may be at work on their new album. Bassist Justin Chancellor said in February that the prog metal band will take time off to write new material “before the summer”.

“We’re gonna spend those few months really organising our ideas,” he said (via Metal Injection). “We already know what we like. We’ve all shared our individual ideas with each other, and we have a really good pile of stuff.”