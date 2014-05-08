Tommy Lee drums on new Pumpkins record

Tommy Lee has recorded drums for the next Smashing Pumpkins album.

A picture of Motley Crue’s Lee in the studio with Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has been posted on the band’s official Nexus page.

It is accompanied with a message that reads: “Here’s a shot from the mission out west. Just finished round 1 of tracking drums with Tommy Lee for the new the Smashing Pumpkins album. Shockla-locka-boom. Yes, that T Lee for all 9 songs of Monument To An Elegy.”

It is not clear how the move affects current Pumpkins drummer Mike Byrne, who has held the position since 2009.

Last month Corgan revealed the band would release two albums in 2015, Monuments To An Elegy and Day For Night.