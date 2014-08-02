The Agonist cast an Eye on the future

Montreal metal outfit The Agonist have released more details about their forthcoming album Eye Of Providence.

In a studio update, the band say having new vocalist Vicky Psarakis on board isn’t the only change to their sound, with gritty metal and softer tones playing a big part on the new album.

The band’s 4th studio recording will be their first without singer Alissa White-Gluz, who left to join Arch Enemy earlier this year. However, guitarist Dany Marino hailed new frontwoman Psarakis, calling her a breath of fresh air.

Eye Of Providence is released on November 10 and the group head out on a European tour this month, including three UK dates.

Tour dates

Aug 10: London, The Underworld

Aug 11: Reading, The Face Bar

Aug 12: Bilston, The Robin