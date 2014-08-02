Trending

The Agonist cast an Eye on the future

By Metal Hammer  

Canadian band release further details on forthcoming album

Montreal metal outfit The Agonist have released more details about their forthcoming album Eye Of Providence.

In a studio update, the band say having new vocalist Vicky Psarakis on board isn’t the only change to their sound, with gritty metal and softer tones playing a big part on the new album.

The band’s 4th studio recording will be their first without singer Alissa White-Gluz, who left to join Arch Enemy earlier this year. However, guitarist Dany Marino hailed new frontwoman Psarakis, calling her a breath of fresh air.

Eye Of Providence is released on November 10 and the group head out on a European tour this month, including three UK dates.

Tour dates

Aug 10: London, The Underworld

Aug 11: Reading, The Face Bar

Aug 12: Bilston, The Robin