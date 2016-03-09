Steve Thorne’s Island Of The Imbeciles set for April

Steve Thorne has announced details for his fifth album Island Of The Imbeciles.

It’s set for release on April 1 and features guest contributions from artists Nick D’Virgilio, Tony Levin, Robin Armstrong and James Mclaren. View a teaser trailer below.

The 10-track release is said to feature lyrics dealing with “political comment, opinion and lamentation on modern life, and its affect upon individuals spiritually and physically.”

Island Of The Imbeciles is available for pre-order via White Knight Records, and comes with an exclusive download of the track My Death.

Steve Thorne Island Of The Imbeciles tracklist