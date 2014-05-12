So this infomercial has appeared for Gathering Of The Juggalos

A load of metal bands have been announced for Insane Clown Posse's 15th annual Gathering Of The Juggalos through a 23-minute infomercial because ICP.

If you really don’t want to watch 23-minutes of Insane Clown Posse’s attempt at an infomercial (and we don’t blame you) then here’s the best picks from the line-up.

Biohazard

Cannibal Corpse

Cypress Hill

(Hed) PE

Wayne Static

Sure it might not be the most metal weekend in the world, but can you imagine thousands of Juggalos losing their shit to Cannibal Corpse while off their face on Faygo?

Find out more on Gathering Of The Juggalos here.