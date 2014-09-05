Richie Kotzen ready for War

Richie Kotzen has released a music video for his new track War Paint.

The song is one of two new efforts, along with Walk With Me, that appear on Kotzen’s new career retrospective, The Essential Richie Kotzen, out now.

Kotzen personally curated the collection from his 18 solo albums. On War Paint, he says: “It was a challenge to make a studio recording sound like a live band with only one musician playing all the instruments. I think I accomplished that on this track.”

The guitar hero currently fronts supergroup The Winery Dogs and has a new solo album in the works for a 2015 release.