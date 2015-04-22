Reading & Leeds add 60 more acts

The Gaslight Anthem, Twin Atlantic and Against Me have been added to the bill for this year’s Reading And Leeds festival.

Organisers have announced an additional 60 acts for the event, which takes place on the Bank Holiday weekend of August 28-30. Also confirmed are Fidlar, Babymetal, Feed The Rhino and Awolnation.

The Gaslight Anthem say: “We’re excited to announce that we’re playing Reading Festival, and Leeds Festival this year. See you in August.”

Atreyu, And So I Watch You From Afar, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Turbowolf, Moose Blood and Hawk Eyes are also included.

Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal Blood, Limp Bizkit and Alexisonfire have previously been announced.

Tickets and full lineup information are available via See Tickets.