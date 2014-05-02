Music: Dan Amor - Sister Anne

Acoustic artist Dan Amor conjures the spirit of Syd Barrett in his track Sister Anne.

It’s taken from the Welshman’s upcoming album Rainhill Trials, set for release on May 19.

The former member of Gabrielle 25 includes lyrics in his original Welsh language to reinforce his argument that it’s not essential for the audience to understand every word in order to receive his meaning.

Find out more via Amor’s Bandcamp page.

Tracklist

Sister Anne Yr Awel Y Gwynt Brenhines Y Tonnau Sgubor Spring Tide Dusk Bird Diamonds In A Claw Serw Landlubber Y Ci

Dan Amor: Sister Anne