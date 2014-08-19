Mellencamp back with Troubled Man

John Mellencamp has made a track from his upcoming 22nd album available to stream.
Mellencamp will release Plain Spoken on September 22. The album’s lead single, Troubled Man, is available now for digital download.
The album is Mellencamp’s first release since singing a new lifetime recording contract with Republic Records and his first since 2010’s No Better Than This.
Plain Spoken tracklist
- Troubled Man 2. Sometimes There’s God 3. The Isolation Of Mister 4. The Company Of Cowards 5. Tears In Vain 6. The Brass Ring 7. Freedom Of Speech 8. Blue Charlotte 9. The Courtesy Of Kings 10. Lawless Times