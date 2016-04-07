Mallory Knox, Creeper, Milk Teeth added to 2000 Trees bill

Milk Teeth, Creeper and Mallory Knox are among the latest bands to be confirmed for this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

A fresh batch of 33 acts have been added to the bill which already includes Neck Deep, Lonely The Brave, Refused and Twin Atlantic.

Mallory Knox say: “Looking forward to our first time at 2000 Trees festival this year.”

Also confirmed in the latest announcement are Black Peaks, The Xcerts, Arcane Roots, Counterfeit, Animals As Leaders, Yuck and Dinosaur Pile-Up.

The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, takes place at Withington Upcote Farm from July 7-9.

The festival has nine onsite stages, market street traders and a games and entertainment area. It also offers family camping and VIP tickets, with backstage access and luxury camping.

Tickets can be bought on the official 2000 Trees website.