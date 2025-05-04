Ghost's $130 Papa V Perpetua 'Ghildo' sells out in minutes

Only 666 of Ghost's 7-inch purple adult toys were made available – and fans snapped them up swiftly

Ghost
A new sex toy in the image of Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua sold out in a matter of minutes after going on sale this week.

Part of the band's new "Mama’s Day Collection" (Mother's Day in North America is celebrated on the second Sunday in May) of memorabilia, the so-called "Ghildo" was available in a limited run of 666.

Measuring 7-inches in length and 2-inches in girth, the purple silicone toy comes in a fetching velvet drawstring pouch and features Papa V Perpetua's face at what can best be described as the business end.

Retailing for $129 (about £100), the item was sold exclusively through Rockabilia. But according to Metalsucks, they sold out in minutes.

Ghost are no strangers to unusual merchandise. They previously sold the Phallos Mortuus box set, a bible-bound package containing a sizeable Papa Emeritus dildo and a bronze butt plug.

Papa V Perpetua was unveiled as Tobias Forge's latest persona ahead of the band releasing their sixth album Skeletá this year.

The Swedish outfot are currently out on the road in support of the highly-rated record.

Ghost remaining 2025 world tour dates

Europe:

May 04: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
May 07: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
May 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
May 10: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
May 11: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 13: Paris Accor Arena, France
May 14: Oberhausen Rudolph Weber Arena, Germany
May 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany
May 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
May 20: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
May 22: Linköping Saab Arena, Sweden
May 23: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden
May 24: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

USA:

Jul 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD
Jul 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA
Jul 12: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL
Jul 13: Miami Kaseya Center, FL
Jul 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC
Jul 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH
Jul 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA
Jul 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Jul 21: Boston TD Garden, MA
Jul 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Jul 25: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY
Jul 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Jul 28: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Jul 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI
Jul 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO
Aug 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL
Aug 02: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Aug 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE
Aug 05: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO
Aug 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Aug 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Aug 11: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ
Aug 14: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX
Aug 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX
Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mexico:

Sep 24: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

