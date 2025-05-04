"Metal is the most positive thing in the world". Max Cavalera tells it like it is

Sepultura founder and Soulfly star Max Cavalera thinks metal is the greatest – and who are we to argue?

Max Cavalera performs live on stage at the Metropol on November 26, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Max Cavalera has hailed heavy metal as "the most positive thing in the world".

As a founder of metal heroes Sepultura and also the brains behind acts such as Soulfly, Killer Be Killed, Cavalera Conspiracy and Nailbomb, the 55-year-old singer/guitarist is well placed to give his opinion on the metal genre.

And in a new interview with Prescription Punk Rock, the Brazilian metal icon does not hold back when singing the praises of the scene.

Cavalera says: "Metal is the most positive thing in the world, but I know it has a negative image. I understand.

"But once you are inside of the metal, it makes you a great person. I think in metal, I hope at least, there's less racism, there's less sexism, there's less prejudice and there's more friendship. There's more bond.

"Also because you're part of something outside of society, I think it's cool too. It's a unique thing. You're part of something that's special. You feel very kind of proud to be part of something unique like this."

Max adds that he still gets a thrill when he sees a stranger wearing a heavy metal t-shirt.

He says: "When you are in the airport and you see another guy in a heavy metal shirt, you go, 'Oh, fuck, yeah. How're you doing, man?'

"We have to do that. It's our code. There's people that even when they don't recognise me, I still say, 'What's up, man? Fucking cool fucking shirt, man.' A lot of times, of course, they say, 'Oh, it's Max, man. Can we get a picture?' and this and that.

"But some other times it's been where the guy probably doesn't know who the fuck I am, and I just give him props because he is wearing a Celtic Frost shirt. And I'm, like, "Fuck, yeah, dude. Cool shirt, man.' Let him know."

Soulfly have a string of tour dates across Europe in June and July.

