Machine Head unveil Night Of Long Knives visualiser

The mighty Machine Head have released a new visualiser video for Night Of Long Knives from their upcoming eigth album Bloodstone & Diamonds.

The follow-up to 2011’s Unto The Locust is due for release this Monday (10th November) via Nuclear Blast in loads of different formats – from double-white vinyl to a 48-page mediabook.

Frontman Robb Flynn said of the new Machine Head record: “I feel like, growing up in the Bay Area, we were exposed to so much amazing music… Everything from this incredible thrash scene to this politically charged punk rock and rap scene… and all of that bled into what Machine Head became.” Machine Head are heading over to the UK this December at the following dates:

Read our WORLD EXCLUSIVE interview with Robb Flynn in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.