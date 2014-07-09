Love gets on her bike for SOA role

Courtney Love has been added to the cast of hit TV biker drama Sons Of Anarchy.

The Hole singer will play the recurring role of Abel Teller’s preschool teacher Ms Harrison, according to TV Line.

She is not the first rock star to be featured in the show. Marilyn Manson will also appear in the upcoming seventh season – playing a white supremacist called Ron Tully in a recurring role.

Love’s acting career has seen her win acclaim for performances in movies The People vs Larry Flynt and Andy Kaufman biopic Man On The Moon.

The final season of Sons Of Anarchy airs later this year. It follows a fictional criminal motorcycle gang in California and has been a massive success since it launched in 2008 on the FX channel.

SOA has a history of casting rock icons, with Henry Rollins and Dave Navarro having appeared in previous seasons.