Latitudes reveal Old Sunlight plans

Latitudes have announced they’ll hold a launch party for their album Old Sunlight in London on February 5.

The event to mark the release of their third record and follow-up to 2012’s Individuation will be held at the Chaos Theory’s monthly night The Facemelter, at the The Black Heart, Camden, on February 5.

Support on the night will be provided by Telepathy and PSOTY, with both bands playing sets featuring new material.

Old Sunlight is said to be a “captivating structure of monstrously heavy riffs and haunting mellifluous vocals surrounded by an impressive maze of curving and twisting melodies.”

Tickets for the launch party are available and the album is available for pre-order.

Old Sunlight tracklist