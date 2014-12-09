Hot New Band: Bloodshot Dawn

Stalwarts of the UK metal scene, Bloodshot Dawn have been turning heads for a few years, but new album Demons marks a huge step forward for the melodic extremists. As frontman Josh McMorran explains, the album also showcases the lyrical depths that set the band apart from their peers.

“This album is a testament to human struggles; problems with society and humanity,” he says. “There are many angles to the human consciousness and we’ve taken aspects of this that mean something to us. The artwork is inspired by the concept but we’ve done it in a sci-fi style… simply because we are massive geeks!” /o:p

Demons’ brutality and incisive melodic hooks indicate that they deserve to outgrow the underdog status that many homegrown bands are saddled with. Even so, Josh insists that being a UK band presents more pros than cons.