Veteran Danish thrash metallers Hatesphere have issued a gory video for their track Pandora’s Hell.

Directed by Martin Vrede Nielsen, the clip was filmed in a forest in Hillerod, Denmark in August. The track is taken from their 2013 album Murderlust.

Hatesphere launch a European tour this week in their hometown of Aarhus, Denmark and will play two UK dates in October: The Dome, Tufnell Park on October 4 and Bristol’s The Fleece on October 5.