Final wave of bands announced for Euroblast

Euroblast Festival have announced the final wave of bands to appear at this year's festival.

They include Aussie proggers Voyager, Rendezvous Point, Arch Echo, The Hirsch Effekt and Car Bomb. They join a bill headlined by US prog metallers Between The Buried & Me and featuring appearances from Prog-faves VOLA, Dead Letter Circus, Valis Abalaze, Mobius, Toundra and more.

“We look forward to welcoming both bands and fans to our 15th edition for a weekend full of music, love and community," organiser Jon Sprich told Prog. "We wish for new musical discoveries, new friendships and a memorable experience.”

Euroblast takes place at Essikfabrik in Cologne between September 27-29. Tickets are available here.