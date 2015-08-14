Audiotopsy premiere new track The Calling

Heavy riffers Audiotopsy are gearing to release their debut album Natural Causes later this month, and Metal Hammer is premiering a brand new track right for you now!

Featuring members of Mudvayne, HellYeah and Skrape, Audiotopsy know how to put together a hook or two and new track The Calling is no exception.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the song, vocalist Billy Keeton says: “The Calling is about that slow burning flame that burns inside every artist. It is slow and constant and all the emotions like love, hate and pain that come with it are ‘our’ calling. This is our calling.”

Natural Causes it out August 28th, via Napalm Records.