The latest lineup of Armageddon have released a video for the title track of upcoming fourth album Captivity And Devourment.

Formed in 1997 as a studio project, the band is led by former Arch Enemy guitarist Christopher Amott. The last remaining member of the original lineup, he’s joined in the 2014 version by vocalist Matt Hallquist, guitarist Joey Concepcion, bass player Sara Claudius and drummer Marton Veress.

Working out of New York, Armageddon say the album “consists of 10 awe-inspiring and ingeniously-crafted songs, full of devastating riffs, soaring guitar leads and fist-pumping choruses.”

They add that fans can expect “heavy, melodic, technical, groovy, creative metal songwriting – with one foot in deep in the classics and and one eye gazing towards the distant future.”

Armageddon: Captivity And Devourment