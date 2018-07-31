Matt Heafy has covered N*Sync and Celine Dion

Matt Heafy is at it again. Matt Heafy with his very-metal-looking studio. Matt Heafy with his Twitch empire. Matt Heafy with his ability to turn any song on the planet into a blitz of riffy, metallic fury. Matt Heafy is king of the internet right now.

The Trivium frontman has already covered Britney Spears' Baby One More Time, Africa by Toto, and Seal's Kiss From A Rose... and he's not slowing down.

On his Twitch account of heroic cover versions, The Heafster has now turned his fret-fiddling hands to My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion and Tearin' Up My Heart by N*Sync.

We don't know if he'll ever stop, but if you're reading this Matt, we would like to hear a cover of Say You'll Be There by Spice Girls.