We arrive at Slam Dunk South with a sea of people looking extremely happy that the sky has been behaving. It’s actually even sunny. Heart of A Coward (7) then proceed to open the Monster stage with some suitably monstrous metal riffing and beatdowns. Ex-Sylosis frontman Jamie Graham is a dominating force, commanding the crowd to partake in synchronised headbanging and screaming ‘I don’t give a fuck’ during Deadweight. Quite the wake-up call.