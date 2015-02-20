Yossi Sassi gets studio Butterflies

Former Orphaned Land guitarist Yossi Sassi has released a studio video to accompany his track Fata Morgana.

It’s taken from solo album Desert Butterflies, which was released last year following his departure from the Israeli prog metal outfit.

He said of his change in direction: “If there’s something stronger than our past it is our future, as we evolve and understand what’s right for us in the path ahead.”

He’s joined on the track by vocalist Sapir Fox, guitarist Ben Azar, bassist Or Lubianiker, drummer Roei Fridman and percussionist Shay Ifrah.

Desert Butterflies is available via Sassi’s website.