We Are The Ocean surprise themselves

Upcoming EP sees band breaking barriers as they confirm UK tour

We Are The Ocean say they've surprised themselves with the material written for an upcoming EP.

It’s due later this year, to tie in with a UK tour in October.

Frontman Liam Cromby says: “We wanted to step out of our normal boundaries of imagination with these tracks.

“I think we’ve surprised ourselves – and we’ll surprise our fans with what we’ve come up with.”

Tour dates

Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece

Oct 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 18: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 19: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 20: Leeds Cockpit

Oct 21: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Oct 23: London Kings Cross Scala

Oct 24: Reading Bowery District

