We Are The Ocean surprise themselves

We Are The Ocean say they've surprised themselves with the material written for an upcoming EP.

It’s due later this year, to tie in with a UK tour in October.

Frontman Liam Cromby says: “We wanted to step out of our normal boundaries of imagination with these tracks.

“I think we’ve surprised ourselves – and we’ll surprise our fans with what we’ve come up with.”

Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece

Oct 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 18: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 19: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 20: Leeds Cockpit

Oct 21: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Oct 23: London Kings Cross Scala

Oct 24: Reading Bowery District