We Are The Ocean surprise themselves

We Are The Ocean say they've surprised themselves with the material written for an upcoming EP.
It’s due later this year, to tie in with a UK tour in October.
Frontman Liam Cromby says: “We wanted to step out of our normal boundaries of imagination with these tracks.
“I think we’ve surprised ourselves – and we’ll surprise our fans with what we’ve come up with.”
Tour dates
Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Oct 15: Bristol Fleece
Oct 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Oct 18: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 19: Manchester Academy 3
Oct 20: Leeds Cockpit
Oct 21: Edinburgh Liquid Room
Oct 23: London Kings Cross Scala
Oct 24: Reading Bowery District