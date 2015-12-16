Von Hertzen Brothers, Frost* for Ramblin’ Man

Von Hertzen Brothers, Blurred Vision, The Fierce And The Dead and IO Earth have been confirmed for next year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

They’ll take to the Prog In The Park Stage at Mote Park, Kent on July 23 and 24, 2016, where’ll they’ll join Procol Harum, Hawkwind and Lifesigns.

Other artists just announced for the summer weekender are Black Stone Cherry, Airbourne, The Graveltones and The White Buffalo.

Whitesnake, Europe, Ginger Wildheart, Hayseed Dixie, Walter Trout, Uriah Heep and King King will also perform at the event.

Tickets for the weekend, including camping passes, are on sale via the official website.