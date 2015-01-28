Voivod stay Connected

Veteran Canadian outfit VoiVod have launched a stream of We Are Connected.

The track is one half of a split release with Century Media labelmates At The Gates which will be issued on April 7 on 7-inch vinyl. It will be made available directly through the label’s store.

Voivod, who recruited Dominic ‘Rocky’ Laroche last year to replace outgoing bassist Yves ‘Blacky’ Theriault, began their Through Space And Grind tour across North America earlier this week. The shows also feature Napalm Death, Exhumed, Iron Reagan and Black Crown Initiate. Ringworm, Dayglo Abortions and Phobia will also hook up with the main artists for select shows.

The band’s last full-length studio release was 2013’s Target Earth – their 13th album.