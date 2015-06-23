Vision Of Disorder in studio return

Vision Of Disorder have confirmed they’ll return to the studio to begin tracking their sixth album next month.

The US outfit hope to release the follow-up to 2012’s The Cursed Remain Cursed this autumn via Candlelight Records.

Frontman Tim Williams says: “We are so very happy to see the songs starting to come together. They are dark, heavy, and melodic in a way only Vision Of Disorder can deliver.”

The group have also revealed working names for three of the tracks: Razed to the Ground, War On The Police and Nightcrawler.

The album will be produced by Zeus who has previously worked with artists including Agnostic Front, Crowbar, Hatebreed and Whitechapel.

Late last year, Williams, guitarist Mike Kennedy, bassist Mike Fleischmann and drummer Brendon Cohen released a limited number of 12-inch re-pressings of their debut Still EP to mark its 20th anniversary.