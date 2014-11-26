The Hell invite you to Check This Out

Those shouty, sweary, snotty, lairy, bandanna-clad punks The Hell have gone and released a new video for Check This Out.

With members Black Mi$t and Nail$ as Edginess Engineer and Satire Supervisor respectively, the new video is full of pretty much everything from gun-toting gangstas, women painted silver amongst mannequins, firebreathing, a bearded man cutting up organs, an inflatable penis… and even more.

The Hell are off on tour starting 27th November on the excellently titled A Shitemare Before Christmas tour. Details in the poster.