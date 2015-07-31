The Blues magazine launches new website

We are pleased to announce that The Blues Magazine has a new online home.

This latest development answers that perennial reader question, “when are you guys gonna sort out a website?” with a unique portal into the blues world occupied by breaking news stories, exclusive previews of new releases, in-depth reviews, interviews and other cool stuff to feed your addiction between issues of the magazine.

Now, no matter where you are in the world or which device you’re on, you can read The Blues, and with TR+ one price means you can also read our sister magazines Classic Rock, Prog and Metal Hammer.

Head over to www.thebluesmag.com now!