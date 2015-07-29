Stray From The Path in Rou Reynolds collab

Stray From The Path have teamed up with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds for the track Eavesdropper.

It’s taken from the US outfit’s album Subliminal Criminals which will be released on August 14 via Sumerian Records, and is now available to pre-order.

In addition to Reynolds contribution, the follow-up to 2013’s Anonymous features Architects’ Sam Carter and Cody B Ware.

Stray From The Path head out on a North American tour next month.

Subliminal Criminals tracklist

1. The New Gods 2. Outbreak 3. Badge & A Bullet Part II 4. First World Problem Child – Sam Carter 5. Shots Fired 6. Eavesdropper – Rou Reynolds 7. D.I.E.P.I.G. 8. Future of Sound – Cody B Ware 9. Time Bomb 10. Snap 11. These Things Have To Fall Apart