Skindred’s Benji recovering from surgery

Skindred have cancelled a festival appearance this weekend as frontman Benji Webbe is recovering from surgery.

The band say he contracted an illness while on holiday in Jamaica recently, but they haven’t provided any further details.

As a result, they won’t appear as planned at the L’Boulevard Festival in Casablanca, Morocco, this weekend.

Skindred report: “We have unfortunately had to cancel due to Benji being taken ill. Following a surgical procedure he is now on the road to recovery, but sadly won’t be able to perform at this event.

“We would like to apologise to all that were looking forward to seeing us there. We really hope to be able to perform at L’Boulevard Festival in 2016 if the opportunity is still there.”

The band will release sixth album Volume on October 30. Plans for a European tour in October and November remain in place.