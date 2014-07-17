Rarities on offer from Jack White

Jack White's busy year is set to continue with new releases from The Dead Weather and The White Stripes.

Third Man Records are to release a new 7” vinyl single from The Dead Weather as well as a 2LP live album from The White Stripes.

The records are available as part of Third Man’s 21st Vault series, for which fans have to register at the label’s website by the July 31 deadline.

A sample from The Dead Weather’s single Buzzkill(er) is available below.

The White Stripes offering – Live Under The Lights Of The Rising Sun – features two gigs recorded on the band’s 2000 overseas tour.

Buzzkill(er) teaser